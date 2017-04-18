Wrightsville Beach restaurant Bluewater morns death of house cat mascot a Mollya
Staff and patrons of Wrightsville Beach's Bluewater restaurant are saddened over the recent death of the red housecat "Molly" that had become the unofficial mascot of the waterfront grill. "Molly," a male cat that was born and lived on the grounds of Bluewater for 17 years, was found dead this week after not being seen for a few days.
