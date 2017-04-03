Town offering soccer skills, pickleball lessons

The Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department will be offering children's soccer skills instructions and pickleball lessons in April and May. Sponsored by the Wilmington Hammerheads, soccer skills instructions for kids ages 5 through 11 will be available each Tuesday between 3:30 pm. - 4:30 p.m. from April 18 through May 23 at Wrightsville Beach Park.

