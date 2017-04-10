TNT drama Good Behavior schedules Wrightsville Beach shooting locations
The TV show Good Behavior will stage several location shoots in Wrightsville Beach next week, including with several scenes scheduled for the island's south end. The main location for the five-day shoot will be in the area of Jack Parker Drive, including late evening and early morning shooting near public access No.
