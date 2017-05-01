Taste of Wrightsville Beach set for Oct. 21
Organizers expect more than 700 people to attend the fifth annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach festival on Saturday, Oct. 21. The festival will include more than 30 booths featuring local cuisine, beer and wine, and prizes will be awarded by both celebrity judges and the attendees.
