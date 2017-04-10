Sunrise, traditional Holy Week services planned
On Easter Sunday, Wrightsville Beach residents and visitors from around the world will come to the beach before dawn, set up their lawn chairs and towels, and worship together as the sun rises. This island tradition is one that Wrightsville Beach has created to celebrate unity among local churches and add to the traditional ancient rituals tied to Holy Week, local church leaders said.
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
