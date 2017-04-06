River to Sea Bicycle Ride planned for April 22nd
The 28th Annual River to Sea Bicycle Ride from Downtown Wilmington to Wrightsville Beach is later this month. Organizers say the ride, which is a slow-paced casual 20-mile or 13-mile round trip ride along the former Beach Car Line and back, will reach Wrightsville Beach Park at about 9:15am.
