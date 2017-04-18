PHOTOS: Puyo, Anderson repeat winners at Wrightsville Beacha s Carolina Cup
Last year's Carolina Cup standup paddleboard race winners retained their crown today in Wrightsville Beach as Tituoan Puyo, of France, and Annabel Anderson, of New Zealand, repeated as champions of the grueling 13-mile Graveyard race around the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC