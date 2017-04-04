No plans set 1 year after Kinga s Beachwear burned down in Wrightsville Beach
Nearly one year after King's Beachwear burned down in Wrightsville Beach, there is still no plan for the now vacant space. Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens said there was a mixed-use permit approved for the space years ago, but nothing has been done with it.
