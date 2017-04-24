Late April weather frustrating or exc...

Late April weather frustrating or exciting anglers- Hook, Line, & Sinker

Water temperatures in the Wrightsville Beach area are reading in the lower seventies, something not normally seen in these parts during the month. In fact, the National Weather Service reports that the reading of seventy degrees is in the top five percent of past data for the month of April.

