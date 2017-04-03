Lane closures scheduled for bridge in Wrightsville Beach
Motorists using the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway at Wrightsville Beach are being told to expect delays beginning April 10. The N.C. Department of Transportation says the bridge will be closed intermittently to allow staff to inspect various sections.
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar 11
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
