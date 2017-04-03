Lane closures scheduled for bridge in...

Lane closures scheduled for bridge in Wrightsville Beach

Motorists using the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway at Wrightsville Beach are being told to expect delays beginning April 10. The N.C. Department of Transportation says the bridge will be closed intermittently to allow staff to inspect various sections.

