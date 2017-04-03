HazWagona s Wrightsville Beach hazardous waste collection a success
After its debut in January of this year, a localized transportation-based recycling system has reached 1,242 residents and small businesses, which county officials said was encouraging better disposal of hazardous waste. New Hanover County's HazWagon stops at Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex every Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to collect on average 1,700 pounds of household hazardous waste and electronics.
