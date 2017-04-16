Floodplain changes for NC beach community get initial OK
North Carolina's floodplain mapping officials have approved an appeal of severe flood zone restrictions for a beach town, meaning property owners may save some money. The StarNews of Wilmington reports the N.C. Floodplain Mapping Program approved the appeal from New Hanover County for Wrightsville Beach property owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC