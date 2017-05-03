County manager allows employee with DWI charge to drive, admits mistake

A New Hanover County employee drove a county-issued vehicle after being charged with a DWI - and the County Manager said he mistakenly allowed him to do so. Chris Coudriet said he was under the impression the County's DWI policy was revised in 2015 to allow employees with pending DWI charges to drive county-issued vehicle once they received limited driving privileges by the State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.