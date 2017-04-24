Church seeks approval for new assembl...

Church seeks approval for new assembly space

The Wrightsville Beach Planning Board will consider a conditional use permit at St. Therese Catholic Church at 209 S. Lumina Ave. The permit would be for the building of assembly space that would include a 3,817 square foot multipurpose pavilion, providing 2,545 square feet open air, covered deck and 1,272 square feet of conditioned support space. The assembly space would be located behind the church and before the dunes, town manager Tim Owens said.

