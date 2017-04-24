CAMA land use committee talks extending building heights

The steering committee considering changes to Wrightsville Beach's land use plan had its first discussions last week on what will likely be the most controversial issues in the plan as it looks at exemptions to the town's building height limit of 40 feet. Several members of the committee that's reviewing the Wrightsville Beach land use plan said the town will have to reconsider the building height limit if it's going to encourage commercial development in the town's stagnant vacant properties.

