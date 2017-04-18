Banners spark debate on Wrightsville ...

Banners spark debate on Wrightsville Beach board

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen delved into a thorough debate during it's Thursday, April 13 meeting, with each member commenting, that ultimately produced a short-term compromise. Instead of purchasing a full array of banners, the board asked town manager Tim Owens to purchase only one banner, to help gauge the public interest in the project.

