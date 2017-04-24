Annabel Anderson of New Zealand Earns...

Annabel Anderson of New Zealand Earns 5th Victory at West Marine Carolina Cup

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: World News Report

Annabel Anderson of New Zealand - Five-time winner of the West Marine Carolina Cup Graveyard Race - Courtesy of Samantha Black WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Winning once is hard, performing and winning consistently over time is just plain difficult," said New Zealander Annabel Anderson in a recent interview. Achieving the near-impossible, Anderson earned her fifth-consecutive victory in the 7th Annual West Marine Carolina Cup in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC