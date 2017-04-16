17th Annual Easter Celebration at the Beach
As the sun rose slowly and the waves crashed into the sand at Wrightsville Beach, hundreds of people gathered early in the morning for the 17th Annual Easter Celebration at the Beach. This service is sponsored by the North Pointe Community Church at the Oceanic Pier and encourages the congregation, members of the community and visitors to partake in the celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC