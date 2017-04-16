17th Annual Easter Celebration at the...

17th Annual Easter Celebration at the Beach

Sunday Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

As the sun rose slowly and the waves crashed into the sand at Wrightsville Beach, hundreds of people gathered early in the morning for the 17th Annual Easter Celebration at the Beach. This service is sponsored by the North Pointe Community Church at the Oceanic Pier and encourages the congregation, members of the community and visitors to partake in the celebration.

