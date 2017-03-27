Wrightsville Beach takes another step forward on flood map appeal
The Town of Wrightsville Beach took another step forward in securing favorable flood zone designations for areas in town, including Harbor Island, the Holiday Inn and Wrightsville Avenue, when the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program supported the town's appeal of the federal flood maps. If the Federal Emergency Management Agency confirms the appeal after a 90-day review, the new flood maps would be in effect, potentially lowering flood insurance costs for residents and creating more opportunities for property development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar 11
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC