Wrightsville Beach takes another step forward on flood map appeal

The Town of Wrightsville Beach took another step forward in securing favorable flood zone designations for areas in town, including Harbor Island, the Holiday Inn and Wrightsville Avenue, when the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program supported the town's appeal of the federal flood maps. If the Federal Emergency Management Agency confirms the appeal after a 90-day review, the new flood maps would be in effect, potentially lowering flood insurance costs for residents and creating more opportunities for property development.

