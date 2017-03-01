Wrightsville Beach police seek suspec...

Wrightsville Beach police seek suspects in pizzeria tip jar theft

1 hr ago

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department are searching for two men that appear to be caught on video taking money from the tip jar of a pizzeria in the downtown business district. Vito's Pizzeria, at 8 N. Lumina Ave., reported the larceny at 9:11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, but Wrightsville Beach Police Capt.

