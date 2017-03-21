Wrightsville Beach actor, producer se...

Wrightsville Beach actor, producer set for feature film debut Thursday with The Terrible Two

1 hr ago

Many in Wrightsville Beach will recognize actor Reid Doyle from his commercials and television appearances, but now the familiar face will take the big screen, as the local producer is set to release his first feature-length film this week. After nearly two years of work, The Terrible Two will premier at Thalian Hall on Thursday, March 23. Though he's shot videos and commercials, and acted in other productions, it's the first feature length film for Doyle, who collaborated with partner and director Billy Lewis to make the horror film for local production company Orange St Films.

