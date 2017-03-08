Wilmington City Council approves Airl...

Wilmington City Council approves Airlie Road rezoning for 57-unit development project

The Wilmington City Council on Tuesday approved a rezoning request for an 11.9 acre lot on Airlie Road that paves the way for the construction of a 57-unit mixed use development that brought out scores of neighbors in opposition. After a nearly two-hour public hearing, the city council voted 6-1 to approve the project, with only council member Kevin O'Grady opposing.

