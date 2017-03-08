PHOTOS: Snow hits Wrightsville Beach
After several weeks of spring like temperatures, winter returned to Wrightsville Beach this morning when show flurries came down for approximately three hours. Warmth from the ocean and channel waters helped keep the snow from sticking, though, as there was little accumulation around town.
