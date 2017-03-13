PHOTOS: Maryland team pushes competitors at Wrightsville Beach Biathlon

With steady winds and an overcast sky, the weather challenged the paddleboarders from across the southeast assembled for with plans of having their names added to the Wrightsville Beach Biathlon trophy. It was Jeremy Whitted, from Charleston, S.C., who secured his fourth consecutive victory in the solo men's division of the race that pairs a 4.5-mile paddleboard race with a 4-mile beach run.

