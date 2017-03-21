PHOTOS: House at Causeway Bridge meet...

PHOTOS: House at Causeway Bridge meets town height requirements

Thursday Mar 9

An independent surveyor has determined that the house under construction at the west end of Wrightsville Beach's Causeway Bridge comes in under the town's 40-foot height limit, according to documents filed with the town's planning department last week. The four-bedroom, single family home, under construction by Parker Construction Group at 1 Auditorium Drive, measured at 39-feet, 3 A1 4 inches from the center of the street, while measuring 45-feet, 5 inches above sea level.

