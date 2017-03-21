PHOTOS: House at Causeway Bridge meets town height requirements
An independent surveyor has determined that the house under construction at the west end of Wrightsville Beach's Causeway Bridge comes in under the town's 40-foot height limit, according to documents filed with the town's planning department last week. The four-bedroom, single family home, under construction by Parker Construction Group at 1 Auditorium Drive, measured at 39-feet, 3 A1 4 inches from the center of the street, while measuring 45-feet, 5 inches above sea level.
