Off-beach parking system leads discussion during Wrightsville Beach land use plan meeting
With traffic, parking and infrastructure stability topping some of the concerns for Wrightsville Beach residents, several of the nearly four dozen town residents proposed creating a new system for beach parking during a public input meeting Thursday on a comprehensive future land use plan for the town. After a breakout session where participants gathered in separate groups around tables of maps of Wrightsville Beach, three of the four groups proposed building a parking garage off the island that would ferry visitors to the beach.
