Johnnie Baker, Bridge Tender owner, dies; funeral scheduled Wednesday in Wrightsville Beach
Johnnie Baker, longtime owner of Bridge Tender Restaurant & Marina and Fish House Grill, died at his Airlie Road home on Sunday, March 26. He was one day past his 79th birthday. Baker was a deacon and elder at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk in Wrightsville Beach, where a celebration of his life is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at 3 p.m., with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
