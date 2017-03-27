Johnnie Baker, Bridge Tender owner, d...

Johnnie Baker, Bridge Tender owner, dies; funeral scheduled Wednesday in Wrightsville Beach

Johnnie Baker, longtime owner of Bridge Tender Restaurant & Marina and Fish House Grill, died at his Airlie Road home on Sunday, March 26. He was one day past his 79th birthday. Baker was a deacon and elder at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk in Wrightsville Beach, where a celebration of his life is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at 3 p.m., with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.

