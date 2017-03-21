Film showcases Wrightsville Beach eff...

Film showcases Wrightsville Beach efforts to reduce plastic use

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lumina News

As aerial images of the Blockade Runner Resort and Wrightsville Beach's water tower lit up the screen, the audience clapped and cheered enthusiastically. The group of several dozen people, from Girl Scouts to University of North Carolina Wilmington students to local business owners, were gathered at the Blockade Runner's ballroom Sunday afternoon for a special screening of "Straws," a documentary by North Carolina director and producer Linda Booker about the movement to eliminate the use of plastic straws in an effort to reduce the amount of plastic entering the world's oceans and harming wildlife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mon MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar 11 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09) Oct '15 bocceking 3
News Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Ron 1
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,499 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC