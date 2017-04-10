Coast Guard members meet in Leland

Coast Guard members meet in Leland

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina personnel held the North Carolina Southern Region Search and Rescue Summit in Leland on Wednesday. The goal of the summit was to help improve search and rescue coordination in southern NC as well as share information concerning asset availability and discuss response policy for each agency in order to strengthen partnerships.

