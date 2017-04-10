Coast Guard members meet in Leland
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina personnel held the North Carolina Southern Region Search and Rescue Summit in Leland on Wednesday. The goal of the summit was to help improve search and rescue coordination in southern NC as well as share information concerning asset availability and discuss response policy for each agency in order to strengthen partnerships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC