CAMA Land Use Plan public input meeting tonight at

Residents with interest in the future of the town of Wrightsville Beach are encouraged to attend the public input meeting for the CAMA Land Use Plan steering committee tonight at the Holiday Inn. The chair of the steering committee, Mayor Pro Tem Darryl Mills, said that hearing gave residents an opportunity to share their voice on the issues that are important to the town.

