Board approves new cameras for downtown Wrightsville Beach, town hall

As part of an ongoing effort to ensure safety in popular areas of Wrightsville Beach, seven new surveillance cameras will be installed in three areas of heavy traffic. At the Thursday meeting, the town board of aldermen approved the project and authorized $55,000, including the installation fee and one year of maintenance, from the town's general fund balance.

