An Ecumenical Gathering
Waking up before 5 a.m. on a Sunday doesn't usually sound appealing, but to the estimated 1,500 people who attend Wrightsville Beach's community Easter sunrise service every year, it's worth it. The service draws people from all denominations -- and no denomination -- for a common purpose: To celebrate the central tenet of the Christian faith, surrounded by the beauty of nature.
