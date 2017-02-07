Wrightsville Beach Valentine 10K set ...

Wrightsville Beach Valentine 10K set for Saturday

23 min ago Read more: Lumina News

The Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department has more than 200 runners signed up for Saturday's Wrightsville Beach Valentine 10K, the second annual running of the race that serves as a fundraiser for the town's park activities. The 6.2-mile race has a 9 a.m. start time on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Wrightsville Beach Park for runners who will be clad in Valentine's Day red, white and pink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

