Winner of Wrightsville Beach Valentine 10K pushed stroller a " PHOTOS & RESULTS

Winner of Wrightsville Beach Valentine 10K pushed stroller

What happens when you're an elite athlete in need of a babysitter? If you're elite runner Tom Clifford, you simply take your child with you and win the race anyway. Clifford won today's Wrightsville Beach Valentine 10K after pushing his 18-month old daughter in a stroller over the course of the 6.2 mile race.

