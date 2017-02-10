Winner of Wrightsville Beach Valentine 10K pushed stroller a " PHOTOS & RESULTS
What happens when you're an elite athlete in need of a babysitter? If you're elite runner Tom Clifford, you simply take your child with you and win the race anyway. Clifford won today's Wrightsville Beach Valentine 10K after pushing his 18-month old daughter in a stroller over the course of the 6.2 mile race.
