WB Museum looks to add guided tours in 2017
With a goal of stretching beyond the walls of its modest cottage and growing in 2017, the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History is working to introduce a set of guided tours of the town this summer. The museum's board elected new leadership during Tuesday's annual meeting, held in front of the brewer's tanks at the newly opened Wrightsville Beach Brewery.
