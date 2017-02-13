WB Museum looks to add guided tours i...

WB Museum looks to add guided tours in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Lumina News

With a goal of stretching beyond the walls of its modest cottage and growing in 2017, the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History is working to introduce a set of guided tours of the town this summer. The museum's board elected new leadership during Tuesday's annual meeting, held in front of the brewer's tanks at the newly opened Wrightsville Beach Brewery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 9 mayrarod719 10
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC