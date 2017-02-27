Returning champion to defend title at fat bike beach race

In its third year, the U.S. Open Fat Bike Beach Championships will feature the return of one of the top bikers in the sport when the race returns to Wrightsville Beach this March. Professional Cyclocross racer Robert Marion, known by many as "Fear the Beard," announced last week that he will return to the US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship race in Wrightsville beach, hoping to repeat his 2016 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.