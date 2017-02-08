Pat Bradford to step down as Lumina N...

Pat Bradford to step down as Lumina News publisher

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Lumina News

Lumina News publisher/editor Pat Bradford and news director Terry Lane have reached terms on Lane taking over the weekly newspaper's publishing and ownership. The Thursday Feb. 15 issue will be Bradford's last as publisher, with Lane taking over the publisher/owner role for print and online editions the following week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) 7 hr mayrarod719 10
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC