Pat Bradford to step down as Lumina News publisher
Lumina News publisher/editor Pat Bradford and news director Terry Lane have reached terms on Lane taking over the weekly newspaper's publishing and ownership. The Thursday Feb. 15 issue will be Bradford's last as publisher, with Lane taking over the publisher/owner role for print and online editions the following week.
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|mayrarod719
|10
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
