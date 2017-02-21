Mason Inlet catching more boaters

Mason Inlet catching more boaters

More boaters are getting stuck navigating Mason Inlet and the problem could become worse soon, according to a local tow boat service. The dredging that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted two years ago in the inlet has run its course, said Scott Collins, of Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach, and now boats are beginning to run aground more frequently there.

