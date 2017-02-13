Explosion rips sailboat in Wrightsville Beacha s Banks Channel, burns send sailor to hospital
A propane explosion ripped apart a 40-foot sailboat on Banks Channel on Monday night, sending its sailor to the hospital with burns on his arms and legs. The man, believed in his late 20s, was on the boat by himself early this evening when the explosion rocked the boat, Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief Glen Rogers said.
