Couple creates extravagant sand sculptures

Monday Feb 13

Dianne and Mike Lough of Winston-Salem have been coming to Wrightsville Beach to build extravagant sand sculptures on the beach for about 15 years. The couple started watching Sand Masters on the travel channel one day and suddenly ideas just started flowing in their heads.

