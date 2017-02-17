Couple creates extravagant sand sculptures
Dianne and Mike Lough of Winston-Salem have been coming to Wrightsville Beach to build extravagant sand sculptures on the beach for about 15 years. The couple started watching Sand Masters on the travel channel one day and suddenly ideas just started flowing in their heads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Sat
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 9
|mayrarod719
|10
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC