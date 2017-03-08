Coast Guard medevacs a man from Masonboro Island
The 45-year-old man had awoken to chest pains and shortness of breath around 3 a.m. on Saturday while camping with his wife and four children on Masonboro Island. Station Wrightsville Beach diverted a 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew that was already at the island and arrived on scene at 3:15 a.m. The crew medevaced the man and arrived at Bradley Creek Marina at 3:35 a.m. where local EMS were waiting.
