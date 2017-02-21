Chat with the Chief tonight at 6 p.m.

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Lumina News

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House will deliver an update on the department, release quarterly crime statistics and be available to answer questions from residents and the public during tonight's "Chat with the Chief," scheduled for 6 p.m. at the public safety center conference room at 3 Bob Sawyer Drive.

