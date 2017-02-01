Casino night fundraiser goes for '80s style
This year's casino night fundraiser for Wrightsville Beach School will see attendees breaking out neon spandex, lacing up Reeboks, pulling up legwarmers and throwing on Members Only jackets. The Wrightsville Beach Foundation will highlight '80s fashion and lifestyle as part of its Back to the '80s Casino Night at Country Club of Landfall on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. The annual event will feature a photo booth, silent and live auctions, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a late-night food bar and dancing, along with winner-take-all gambling with chips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
|2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09)
|Oct '15
|bocceking
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC