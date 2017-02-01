Casino night fundraiser goes for '80s style

This year's casino night fundraiser for Wrightsville Beach School will see attendees breaking out neon spandex, lacing up Reeboks, pulling up legwarmers and throwing on Members Only jackets. The Wrightsville Beach Foundation will highlight '80s fashion and lifestyle as part of its Back to the '80s Casino Night at Country Club of Landfall on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. The annual event will feature a photo booth, silent and live auctions, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a late-night food bar and dancing, along with winner-take-all gambling with chips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.