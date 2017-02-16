Bar owner looks for man who allegedly...

Bar owner looks for man who allegedly attacked dog, damaged cars

Tuesday Feb 7

Jimmy's at Red Dogs is looking for a man who allegedly attacked their dog, damaged several cars, and kicked over a motorcycle last week. The Wrightsville Beach bar posted snapshots from surveillance video that shows the man throwing rocks at Kruser, the owner's dog.

