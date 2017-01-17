Wrightsville Beach angler nabs huge tuna

Wrightsville Beach angler nabs huge tuna

1 hr ago Read more: Lumina News

A Wrightsville Beach fisherman came away with the catch of a lifetime on Tuesday morning, reeling in a nearly 500-pound bluefin tuna just a day after another angler made a similar catch in Carolina Beach. After seeing reports and photos of the local 500-pound tuna catch on social media Monday, Jake Ramsey, of the 400 block of Causeway Drive, and a group of friends decided to go out in search of their own tuna.

