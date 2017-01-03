WB planning board approves shop hours...

WB planning board approves shop hours and menu extension

A Wrightsville Beach coffee shop won early approval from the town's planning board on Tuesday night to expand its offerings and its service time, sending the shop's conditional use permit request to the board of aldermen. Located at 86 Waynick Blvd., The Workshop, which sells bagels and other sandwiches in addition to coffee and handmade jewelry, told the board it was planning to add a toaster and potentially other smaller food preparation equipment, which requires a conditional use permit.

