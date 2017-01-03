WB planning board approves shop hours and menu extension
A Wrightsville Beach coffee shop won early approval from the town's planning board on Tuesday night to expand its offerings and its service time, sending the shop's conditional use permit request to the board of aldermen. Located at 86 Waynick Blvd., The Workshop, which sells bagels and other sandwiches in addition to coffee and handmade jewelry, told the board it was planning to add a toaster and potentially other smaller food preparation equipment, which requires a conditional use permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
|2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09)
|Oct '15
|bocceking
|3
|Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Ron
|1
|UFO over Ocean Isle? (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Tigercanes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC