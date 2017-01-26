Town to survey residents on curbside ...

Town to survey residents on curbside recycling

During its annual retreat meeting, the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen asked staff to create a survey to ask residents if the town should offer curbside recycling. Public works director William "Buck" Squires told the board the only recycling policy that would work for the town would be automatic curbside single-stream recycling, where all residents would pay the monthly fee, which would allow them to put all their recyclable trash in a single bin for weekly pickup.

