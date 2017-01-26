Shag dancers come to WB to preserve traditions, support cancer patients
Shag dancers from all over the southeast are in Wrightsville Beach this weekend, helping to support a locally-born cancer foundation while dancing to keep a uniquely Carolina art alive. The sixth annual East Coast Shag Classic, running through Sunday at the Wrightsville Beach Holiday Inn, is bringing together as dancers to learn steps, hear shag music and help raise money for Hope Abounds, a charitable organization providing aid to women facing cancer.
