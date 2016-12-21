'Plungin' for a Purpose' helps at-risk youth in Cape Fear region
They may not be in school today but some of the youth in the Cape Fear region got a boost in their education from brave polar plungers. The 'Plungin' for a Purpose' event supports Communities In Schools of Cape Fear , a program that helps at-risk youth in jeopardy of dropping out of school.
