PHOTOS: At Wrightsville Beach exhibit, art inspires floral arrangement

From Minnie Evans to Romare Bearden, local floral designers paid a living homage to celebrated state artists this week during the inaugural Art of the Bloom, a creative floral exhibition presented by the Cameron Art Museum and the New Hanover Garden Club. Art of the Bloom is the Wilmington area's inaugural exhibition of floral arrangements inspired by art, taking place Friday through Sunday evening at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort in Wrightsville Beach.

